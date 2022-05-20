ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Friday Night Market is back for its fourth seasson. The main focus of the Friday Night Market is to be free for the public and to show case small vendors. The event is also a family and pet friendly that will also have food trucks, and drinks for all ages.

This is the first year that it will be at the Fusion Arts Complex, which is located on First Street between, Roma and Lomas. The market will take place every last Friday of the month through October. The first one is April 29, from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Opening night features Santa Fe based, Latin Music sensation, Nosotros.

Mariposa Music, a local music event productions company, is in charge of the event.