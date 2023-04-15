ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you enjoy food trucks, you’ll want to take note next time this event is in town. The first annual Duke City Foodie Fest happened Saturday afternoon.

Xandria and Dominic Molinari are the two organizers of the fest and said a little over 55 food trucks attended the event alongside over 50 artists.

During the fest, all the food vendors were able to participate in a blind test competition where judges will decide the best dishes out of the 18 categories.

“It is really important to have a community-based event, especially it being free so that families of all ages can come and enjoy it and have kid activities and also grab some lunch and enjoy being outside,” said organizer Xandria Molinari.

They also have another event coming up in partnership with EXPO New Mexico, and it will also be a concert series. Those will be May 26 and June 9.