Local United Way chapter receives check from grocery chain

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The United Way of Central New Mexico got a big financial boost to start the new year. Albertsons and its parent company, “United Supermarkets,” presented the charity with a more than $38,000 check Friday.

The grocery chain typically raises money through a golf tournament, but of course that couldn’t happen during the pandemic. They still found a way to raise $500,000 for 28 United Way chapters in New Mexico and Texas. “Never have we been thanked so much by the community, just being here and playing the crucial role that we have during pandemic, and it’s so exciting to see what we’ve been able to accomplish over the last nine months, and then also turn around and give that back to our community,” said Steven Luna, store director at the Albertson’s at Rio Bravo and Isleta.

Even without the tournament, the supermarket raised the same dollar figure it did in 2019.

