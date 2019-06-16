Local track star defends gold at senior games

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- She’s traveled around the country, everywhere from Baton Rouge, to Houston and Alabama, to compete in the National Senior Games.

Now the games are being hosted right in her own back yard and she’s ready to defend her gold medal, all while showing off her home state.

She’s got plenty of bling. Seven medals and counting. Colleen Burns is ready to hit the track to defend her recent gold medal.

She’s got speed and stamina, but she says she knows this year’s competition will be tough.

“We all have that drive, you say you want to come out and have fun, but when you get out on the track everybody wants to win,” said Colleen.

She’s been running all of her life, but she wasn’t always able to compete. She says as a young girl in school, the girls weren’t allowed to compete in track and field. Colleen used to run to school and back home to get her fix.

Now at age 69, Colleen is up before the sun. She drives an hour every day, from Mcintosh to Albuquerque, just to train. After competing in ten different states around the United States.

She’s excited to welcome those she’s gone toe to toe with in years past, to her home.

Colleen will be carrying the torch this evening to kick off the games. She will compete in her first race Sunday morning at 8:45 at the UNM Track and Field