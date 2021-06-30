Local theatre beginning live performances again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local theatre is returning to live performances, something they weren’t sure would happen at all. Albuquerque Little Theater’s summer series kicks off July 8 and runs through Aug. 29.

Each show will feature a small cast with the first being a one-man show. “We were shut down for about 14 months and during that time, we weren’t sure if we were going to be able to completely come back which is very scary. We’re a 92-year-old organization and didn’t really want it to go under on our watch,” said Bradley Fuller of Albuquerque Little Theater.

Back in February, the theater asked for the public’s help to stay afloat and was even forced to lay off employees. However, donations helped them survive. They say their summer series will help them test the water for their 92nd season, which will start at the end of September.