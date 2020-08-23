Local theater company holds showing of ‘The Big Lebowski’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fans of “The Dude” from across the metro came out to see a classic. Saturday, the Fusion Theatre Company hosted a free, outdoor screening of the cult classic, The Big Lebowski.

There was plenty of food and drink and viewers stayed socially distanced throughout. Fans say they were happy to have the opportunity to leave the house. “I feel joyful. This is really Fun. yeah, this is really fun. I’ve been looking forward to this, I don’t think I’ve been anywhere since March,” said a fan in attendance.

Saturday night’s showing was a part of a series. Links to more events are on the Fusion Theatre Company’s Facebook page.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss