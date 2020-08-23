Local theater company holds showing of ‘The Big Lebowski’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fans of “The Dude” from across the metro came out to see a classic. Saturday, the Fusion Theatre Company hosted a free, outdoor screening of the cult classic, The Big Lebowski.

There was plenty of food and drink and viewers stayed socially distanced throughout. Fans say they were happy to have the opportunity to leave the house. “I feel joyful. This is really Fun. yeah, this is really fun. I’ve been looking forward to this, I don’t think I’ve been anywhere since March,” said a fan in attendance.

Saturday night’s showing was a part of a series. Links to more events are on the Fusion Theatre Company’s Facebook page.