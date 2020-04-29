Local teen’s wish helps create over 100 kits for healthcare workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kits with essential items are being distributed to healthcare workers at Presbyterian, Lovelace, and UNMH on Wednesday all thanks to a local teen who used his wish to help others.

Last week, Sam Neale spoke with KRQE News 13 to discuss his cancer diagnosis and how he teamed up with Make-A-Wish New Mexico to help front line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. KRQE News 13 anchor Crystal Gutierrez speaks with Sam again to learn about the outcome of his wish.

After breaking his leg while on a ski trip, Sam went to the doctor and was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He spent five months in the hospital and is now in remission.

Make-A-Wish New Mexico, a nonprofit organization that grants the wishes of children facing critical illnesses, reached out to Sam to grant his wish. Sam wished to give back to local healthcare workers like the ones who cared for him during his treatment.

With help from Make-A-Wish New Mexico and the local community, Sam held a donation drive to collect essential items for workers such as personal hygiene items and gift cards for local restaurants and grocery stores. Through the donations, Sam and volunteers were able to create 120 Wish Kits in addition to 100 mini kits for healthcare workers.

The Wish Kits will be distributed to health care workers at the local hospitals on Wednesday, April 29 which is World Wish Day and marks the 40th anniversary of the Make-A-Wish organization.

