Local teens can participate in mural at skate park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque teens can have their work featured on a mural. The city is asking teens to apply to participate in a group mural at Alamosa Skate Park.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: Murder suspect in road rage shooting near Old Town now in custody
- New Mexico: What you need to know about this year’s River of Lights
- Weather: Cooler and drier weather for Thanksgiving Day
- Investigations: Middle of Nowhere: New Mexico’s Multi-Million Dollar Blunder
- Español: KRQE En Español: Miercoles 24 de Noviembre 2021
The project will be led by Indigenous muralist Joseph Arnoux. Teens will be asked questions including what the project means to them. To participate, visit coacommunityevents.wufoo.com/forms.