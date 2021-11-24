Local teens can participate in mural at skate park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque teens can have their work featured on a mural. The city is asking teens to apply to participate in a group mural at Alamosa Skate Park.

The project will be led by Indigenous muralist Joseph Arnoux. Teens will be asked questions including what the project means to them. To participate, visit coacommunityevents.wufoo.com/forms.

