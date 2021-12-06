Local tattoo shop working with nonprofit to provide shoes to children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local tattoo shop is partnering with an Albuquerque non-profit to help underprivileged children. “It’s Christmas time, a lot of kids don’t have gifts. Probably don’t even have shoes for school, so it’s really important for the more fortunate to come together and help out with that,” said Sophia Baca, manager of Por Vida Coffee Shop which is located inside the tattoo shop.

Bael Sisneros, the owner of Por Vida Tattoo in downtown Albuquerque is teaming up with Zapata Club to buy shoes for kids in need. Zapata Club has hosted its annual shoe giveaway in Albuquerque since the 60s, with the exception of last year due to the pandemic.

They say that left a lot of students at South Valley elementary schools without a new pair of shoes. So this year, Por Vida wants to go even bigger.

On December 18, they’re hosting a Christmas dinner at the Isleta Casino Ballroom where there will also be an art auction. All proceeds will go the Zapata Club which will take a child shopping for a new pair of shoes.

“I usually try to raise twenty grand. This year, we’ve made half our goal, so we’re giving, I’d say, a total of about 500 shoes,” said Bernon Maldonado with the Zapata Club. To buy tickets to the dinner or to make a donation, you can stop by Por Vida Tattoo.