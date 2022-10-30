ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Homelessness is a growing issue in Albuquerque and even across the nation. A local group held a brunch to fundraise to help out.

The Brotherhood Group at Congregation Albert holds monthly brunches, and Sunday’s was all about homelessness and how to help. Mayor Tim Keller was a guest speaker at the event, addressing the topic at hand.

The Rabbi of the synagogue said the event aligns with their values.

“We see homelessness as one of those issues of which we have to be partners in helping find a solution,” Rabbi Celia Surget.

The brunch cost $18, and the proceeds are going towards the group’s community service projects.