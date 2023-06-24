ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly 70 students from 36 middle and high schools took part in the annual HM Tech event at Albuquerque High Saturday.

The event, which has run for three weekends now, has students help teach classes and projects looking at various STEM fields.

The goal of the event is to introduce stem to African-American and other minority students to the stem world.

“I’m mixed myself. I know that it can be harder for minorities to get opportunities to succeed in STEM, so having stuff like this to introduce people to these fields is a way to help everyone learn about this,” said instructor Aimee Linebarger.

This is the last weekend the HM Tech event was held at the high school.