Local students invite Mayor Tim Keller to ‘Kids Town Hall’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some local elementary students held a Kids Town Hall on Wednesday to talk about what they think are major issues.

Cochiti Elementary School invited Mayor Tim Keller and the kids got to ask him questions. They also voiced their thoughts on some issues in the city.

They previously sent letters to the mayor and a major theme was all about going green.

“That’s what the city did. We said we shouldn’t have so many plastic bags because they are everywhere, like in our parks and blowing around the mesa, and they don’t really degrade into the earth,” Mayor Tim Keller told them.

Some students even got to share that they hope to be in politics one day.