Local students become semifinalists in Mars rover naming contest

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three New Mexico students have been named semifinalists in the Mars 2020 “Name the Rover” contest.

Maximilian Looft, 17, from Santa Fe High School came up with the name “Grit” to reflect the toughness of the mission. Josiah Fidel, 13, from Bosque School chose “Promise” to represent NASA’s ongoing promise to explore new places. Also, 7-year-old Mark Goldman from Manzano Day School chose “Picus” representing the woodpecker which is sacred to the Greek god Mars.

The next round of judging will cut the competition to nine finalists. The grand prize winner will be announced in March.

