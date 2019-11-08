Local student takes home top STEM award participating in 2 national competitions

Last week, local student Gianna Nilvo was among 30 participants to travel to Washington D.C. for the Broadcam Masters Science and Engineering Fair. For the first time, all winners were girls at this competition.

Less than a week later, Gianna then won first place in the Future Farmers of America National Agriscience Fair in Division 1 in Indianapolis. Gianna explains that she was inspired to study STEM when she noticed her three cats suffered from digestive problems.

She then became curious as to how she could help them live longer, healthier lives and started asking questions in order to make that happen.

In total, she will bring home over $3,500 in awards for her research efforts.

“It was quite amazing to see that. For the first time ever in history, all-girls took the biggest awards. It was really amazing to see that so many more women are getting involved in these STEM fields just like Sofia and I,” said Gianna.

Fourteen-year-old student Sofia Chavez recently went to the international science fair and was able to meet Nobel Prize winners. Sofia is preparing for the regional science fair and has been in contact with neuroscientists at the University of New Mexico for additional assistance with her project.

CEO of Be Greater Than Average Dr. Shelly Gruenig coaches a community-based robotics team R4Robotics and teaches students about the technology through project management skills in a team environment.

