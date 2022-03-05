ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos held a special ceremony for a local student Saturday. Team impact and the Lobo football team held a signing day for 14-year-old Casey Harrison, a local student who lives with epilepsy.

The team joined together to watch Casey sign on with the team and show him support during his journey. Lobo Head Coach Danny Gonzales says Casey will have full access to team facilities and practices. Casey also plays with a local soccer team and Gonzales says the Lobos will come out to support Casey during his games.