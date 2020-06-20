Local student-athletes hospitalized following hit and run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Parents are searching for answers Friday after a hit and run sent two local student-athletes to the hospital. “You never want to see this happen to any kid, and when it is your own kid, so many emotions go through your mind,” Wally Salata said.

Salata is at a loss as his youngest child, Georgia, is in the ICU following a hit and run Thursday morning. “She is laying there in bed, and there is nothing I can do but hold her hand and tell her I love her and kiss her forehead,” Salata said.

Georgia just turned 16 Wednesday and got a new car last week. She and friends were heading to lunch after a morning of hiking when she was T-boned at Tramway and Academy. Police said the driver and the passenger in the car that hit them got out and ran away. They have not been found.

“She has four fractures in her neck and four fractures in her upper body and 14 staples on the left side of her head and a set of six stitches sewn inside her head, and then they put another 12 stitches on top of that,” Salata said.

Georgia plays basketball and runs track at Rio Rancho High School. She was in the car with her best friend and fellow student-athlete, 16-year-old Amaya Payne who is also hospitalized with a shattered femur. Her mother said she was pinned in the car for 45 minutes. “Not being able to help your child when they are in a situation like that and just crying,” Amaya’s mom Michelle Pacheco-Ortiz said. “She was just helpless and couldn’t do anything.”

Both girls are now in stable condition. While they have a long road to recovery, Salata said he is thankful his little girl survived. “For me as a dad, she is alive and that is the most important thing,” Salata said.

The parents said one of the toughest things is that at the University of New Mexico Hospital, they are only letting one parent visit at a time for children under 18 due to COVID-19. No siblings are allowed. The parents have been taking turns visiting their children as they recover.

