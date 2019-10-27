Local store offers Halloween party for pets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pet owners had a chance to take their four-legged family members to celebrate Halloween.

Clark’s Pet Emporium hosted its “Paw-lloween” event at it’s Menaul location Saturday. People stopped by to enjoy spooky music and fun games. The event also featured a costume contest for pets.

“We’ve seen a ton from Bark Kent, it’s really Clark Kent, we also had Super Pup, we’ve had a bat, a switch, just an assorted amount,” said Andres Trujillo.

This year’s winner won a $100 gift card to any Clark’s Pet Location.

