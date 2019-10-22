Local STEM students participate in rocket launch

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – STEM students are completing their mission with a final countdown. The Air Force Research Lab’s STEM students launched their self-made rockets on Tuesday.

The rockets are 4-feet tall and 2.5-inches in diameter. Students from 10 local middle schools were placed on teams and analyzed the physics that goes into rocketry, such as wind and thrust. They also used modeling and simulation software to collect data.

“It’s great; they get their hands-on science, aviation, rocketry…stuff like that. They get to learn stuff that wouldn’t be taught in a normal curriculum,” Master Sergeant Evan Britton said.

The event took place at the Albuquerque Rocket Society’s launch site in Rio Rancho.