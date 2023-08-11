ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local company that helps general contractors stay competitive in the market has been selected to participate in the Techstars Boulder accelerator program this summer.

Techstars helps general contractors enable their estimators to find the perfect price point and make the quoting process faster. The companies participating in the summer program are from Colorado, California, New Mexico, New York, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Toronto, Canada. The companies in this program span a variety of industries including LegalTech, Future of Work, HRTech, Cybersecurity, Insurtech, Construction, Ecommerce, and WealthTech.