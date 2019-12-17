Local sports figure and broadcaster Austin Denton dies at age 18

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- On Tuesday, the New Mexico Activities Association announced the death of inspirational former La Cueva High School student and high school sports broadcaster 18-year-old Austin Denton.

Diagnosed with a rare spinal cord tumor at 2-years-old, Austin was in remission for ten years following rounds of chemotherapy and surgery. According to a press release from the New Mexico Activities Association, Austin died on Tuesday following complications resulting from a tumor.

Austin was known in the Albuquerque community as a high school sports enthusiast as well as a broadcaster for ESPN Radio 101.7 The Team. He started broadcasting early on, conducting interviews with football coaches and became an announcer for basketball and baseball games at La Cueva.

In 2016, Austin interviewed Peyton Manning as an NFL Today correspondent in Denver. He also was present at the 2018 NFL Draft to introduce Bradley Chubb as Denver’s first-round pick.

Can’t believe Austin Denton is gone. He did a lot of living in a short time. Rest easy Austin. — Van Tate (@krqesports) December 17, 2019