Local softball league banned from city parks until next year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque youth softball team has been suspended from using city parks for violating the health order. The city says the Firecrackers’ Girls Softball League was using Tingley Park and Vietnam Veterans Park this summer, despite fields at those parks being closed due to coronavirus.

On top of that, the city says staffers who tried to enforce the order noticed the team playing in groups larger than five, not wearing masks, or distancing. The city says it gave repeated warnings that were met with more than just refusal. “Refusal to comply and verified threats to city employees who tried to enforce these orders. This is a good reminder that we will enforce these orders, so we’re going to ask nicely first, of course,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

The city says the Firecrackers’ league will not be allowed to use city parks until next year. The team did not return News 13’s request for a comment.