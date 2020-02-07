Local small business, Hotsy Totsy Haus selected to be included in Oscars swag bag

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – A deaf, single-mother, Christi Leonardi started a company to ignite her passion for luxury bath products and to provide for her young daughter. Now, her story will be known by A-list celebrities as her local, Albuquerque-based company, Hotsy Totsy Haus, was recently selected to be a part of one of Hollywood’s biggest award shows.

Christi believes that we all benefit when we take better care of ourselves and one of her favorite ways to do that has always been with luxurious baths. She founded Hotsy Totsy Haus to share hand-crafted and exquisitely created “bath experiences” that transcend the normal bath bomb creating a one-of-a-kind relaxation and self-care experience.

Hotsy Totsy Haus products are made from the finest natural ingredients as well as incredibly unique touches like the full-moon charged raw amethyst crystals. In January, the company was selected to be included in the Unofficial Oscars Everyone’s a Winner Gift Bag.

Christi was also able to personally write notes to every Oscars nominee in the best and supporting actor categories as well as all of the nominees for best directors.

This year’s Oscars bag is valued at $215,000 and includes Hotsy Totsy Haus’ Royal Crown Chakra Vegan Milk Bath Bomb that’s valued at $105. The bath experience weighs over a pound and includes ingredients such as full-moon charged raw amethyst crystals in 24-karat gold with Brazilian purple clay and organic hyaluronic acid that are saged with local ethically sourced smudge sticks.

The product is Hotsy Totsy Haus’ highest level bath experience with bath bombs beginning as low as $10.95. For more information on Christi’s products, visit Hotsy Totsy Haus’ official website.