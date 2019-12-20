Local sign language school encourages reading during holiday break

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While kids are on Christmas break, educators are hopeful they will keep their minds engaged by reading.

The Albuquerque Sign Language Academy held a winter literacy event Friday morning to encourage their students to read. In addition to a visit from Santa, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies brought equipment for the kids to get up close and personal with, including their helicopter.

the School executive Director “Rafe” Martinez said the most important part of the day was giving kids the gift of reading. “We’re poised to redo education as it pertains to our kids and their needs,” Martinez said.

Children from Presbyterian Ear Institute and older students from the Ace Leadership Academy also joined in.