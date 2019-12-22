Local shoppers snag last-minute gifts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans are taking advantage of the final weekend of Christmas shopping.

As you might expect, many stores were packed with shoppers across the city in places like uptown. Many of them were getting those last-minute presents since there are only four days left until Christmas.

Shoppers told News 13 spoke to say they’ve had a tough time shopping for one family member. “I’m only missing a present for my mom as well. I’m searching around. It’s hard to shop for mom,” said shopper Harrison Abel.

“I pretty much only have my mom left which, sorry mom,” Kate Suazo added. Christmas shopping is expected to exceed the $1 trillion mark in the U.S.