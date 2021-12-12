Local group creates quilts for families in midwest affected by tornadoes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local quilters are looking to help families displaced by last week’s historic tornadoes in the midwest. A group from The Quilt Works, Inc. off of Menaul Blvd. and Juan Tabo Blvd. are creating quilts to keep families warm after the devastation.

While many people are working on making the quilts, they are asking for help with shipping costs. “In order to get these very heavy quilts to Paducah, we need help from local donations. If you are willing to donate, please give us a call here at The Quilt Works. We’ll be so grateful for that,” said quilter Heidi Buxman.

Quilt Works can be contacted via phone at 505-298-8210 or on their website.

