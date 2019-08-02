Local shelters to begin offering free microchipping once a month

This Feb. 18, 2012 photo provided by the Best Friends Animal Society shows a rescue dog named Buddy at his adoptive home in Los Angeles. Animal shelters and rescues become temporary homes to millions of dogs and cats every year, but no one has known exactly how many or how they got there. Animal welfare […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Keep your animals safe for free with the help of Albuquerque Animal Welfare. It will now offer free microchipping once a month, which directors say is greatly needed in the community.

“We still have 80-percent of the pets that come through the doors each year are coming in unspayed and unneutered and a vast majority of those pets are also coming in without a microchip,” said Danny Nevarez, director of Albuquerque Animal Welfare. “We can’t keep doing the same thing and expecting the same result. So really, what we’re doing is we’re taking a different approach to this. We’re overly promoting compliance on this and we want to make a difference in the community and get as much of the pet population microchipped.”

Animal Welfare offered free microchipping last month leading up to the Fourth of July holiday since many pets get scared during fireworks and festivities and often get out of their homes or yards. In the few days they offered free microchips, they saw a few hundred pets and their owners come in.

“We had one free event and we did more microchips in four days than we had done in the six months prior,” said Nevarez. “That was really telling that there’s a need out there and a lot of people want to be responsible pet owners.”

The next free service will be offered Aug. 6-11, from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Eastside and Westside shelters. You do not need an appointment.