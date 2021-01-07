Local sewing class aims to build skills, confidence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Promoting creativity and entrepreneurship through professional sewing training. That’s the mission of Sew Right Inc., established in 2008. Founder and Executive Director for Sew Right Inc., Pam Gibbons, talks about what Sew Right Inc. offers and how sewing can really bring people together. Gibbons says early on in the pandemic when there was a shortage of PPE for frontline health workers, Sew Right Inc. got 12 volunteers together to make masks, scrub caps, and surgical gowns.

Gibbons said classes are two months long and classes range from beginner to advanced. She also says people do not need to know how to sew prior to starting classes. Gibbons said in the beginner classes, you’ll learn how to make throw pillows, boxed cushions, window treatments, and slipcovers; Advanced courses offer upholstery and sewing for film.

Due to the pandemic, no in-person classes are offered right now but Gibbons hopes to start classes soon but says those interested can still fill out an application online; Classes start out at $625 and include supplies and equipment.

For more information, sewrightinc.com/.

