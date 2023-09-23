ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was more than just football Friday night at Wilson Stadium as students raised money to help find a cure for cancer.

Known as the “Gold Game” to Manzano High School, it’s the second year in a row that the school’s spirit squad sold lemonade during a game against Sandia High School.

The event is in honor of Emily Grace Robinson who passed away in 2016 when she was just six years old and Kylie Grace Wilson who passed away in 2021 from cancer as well.

All proceeds from the lemonade stand will go to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, which helps find a cure for kids with cancer

Last year, the event raised more than $1,200. This year, they have a goal of over $2,000.

If you’d like to donate to the foundation, click here.