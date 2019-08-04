Local salon offers free haircuts for new school year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A salon in Old Town wanted to check one more item off parent’s back-to-school list by offering free haircuts.

Nuve Salon’s weekend promotion brought in more than 60 kindergarten through 12th-grade students. The salon says it helps these kids feel confident leading into the new school year.

“It makes them feel so important so that when they go to school they just feel like they’re ready for the day and to take on the world,” said Crissy Baldonado with Nuve Salon.

This event is one they hope to do every year.