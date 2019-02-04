Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) - The big game brings in the biggest audience of the year. It's also a huge day for local bars and restaurants.

"We definitely stock up on the liquor and the beer a little bit more than an average weekend," said Chris Huntley, Spectators general manager. "And food a little bit more as well."

Spectators Sports Bar in the northeast heights says on a regular day they make four trays of enchiladas, however on Super Bowl Sunday they triple that as hundreds of fans pack the restaurant.

The general manager says they spend weeks stocking up in preparation for the big day.

"It's kind of like our thank you to everybody who comes and joins us through August through January for all the regular season stuff," Huntley said.

According to the national retail federation, Americans plan to spend an average of $81 each to celebrate the game, adding up to a total of $14.8 Billion nationwide.