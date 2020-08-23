Local restaurants making the most of it despite hazy conditions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The haze across the Albuquerque Metro area is hard not to notice. It’s due to the southwest wildfires. But local businesses say the combination of the haze and the heat doesn’t appear to be keeping customers away.

Of course, outdoor dining and curbside pickup are the only options for restaurants under the current state health order. Restaurants like Garcia’s and The Grove in Albuquerque say they haven’t had any complaints from customers about the heat or the haze, but that they can make accommodations like offering more shade, if needed. “We have a lot of loyal customers, no matter what’s going on, who come and support local and we’re really grateful for that,” said Garcia’s Kitchen General Manager.

“Despite the heat, people are just itching to get outside,” Mariah Martinez, Manager of the Grove said. Both restaurants also have the option for to-go oirders.