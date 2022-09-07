ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local spot located in the Sawmill Market is serving up some perfectly roasted and delicious rotisserie chicken. ROTI N.M. makes everything in-house and they are getting ready to release an Italian dish.

ROTI N.M. will be bringing porchetta to their menu but only on Wednesdays. The dish includes a pork belly mixed with herbs, spices, and Owner and Executive Chef Gilbert Aragons’ addition of New Mexico red chile. This latest addition to their menu item will bring a faraway dish to town with a New Mexican twist It will be available starting September 14. To learn more, visit https://www.rotinm.com/.