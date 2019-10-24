Local restaurant manager moonlights as popular wrestler

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From slinging sliders to serving up smackdowns. There’s plenty of puns to be made about a local restaurant manager’s night job, but you might want to watch your mouth around him.

“My real name is Joe Singer. I’m also known as Hobo Hank,” said Singer.

Just before sunset on a fall evening, a group of longtime friends is gathering for practice, all hopping into a backyard wrestling ring.

“A lot of what you see hurts a lot more than you think it does,” said Singer.

For the past 23 years, Singer has dressed down and scruffed up to play the part of local wrestling legend, Hobo Hank.

“I had long hair. I was much younger then,” said Singer.

Even though his ‘look’ could fit the costume, he wasn’t crazy about his then-manager’s idea at first.

“I begrudgingly did it. The fans loved it, and I’ve been doing it ever since,” said Singer.

He long hoped his time between the ropes would become his full-time job.

“The main goal was always to get into the WWE. The WWE did call, so I was on their shortlist for a while but it didn’t work out,” said Singer.

That’s when Singer started building a different kind of career. He’s been with Chili’s for nearly 20 years and manages the location on University and Gibson.

“You’ll find people will come up and take pictures next to my managing partners sign because my first and last name is displayed there by the front door. Wrestling fans do show up from time to time to say ‘hi’ and have dinner,” said Singer.

Surprisingly, he says his two jobs do have similarities.

“There’s definitely something to be said about charisma in leadership and charisma in the ring. I think one plays off each other a little bit,” said Singer.

It doesn’t happen as often as it used to, but still at least once a month, the mild-mannered manager transforms into an at times hostile hobo, who still has a lot of fights left in him.

“I have a couple more years in me, probably not a lot, but maybe another five to go,” said Singer.

Hobo Hank’s next show is in Colorado. Click here for details.