Local restaurant and customers help homebound New Mexicans get meals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local iconic restaurant and its customers are making sure homebound New Mexicans continue to get meals. The Range Cafe has raised more than $44,000, all donations from customers, for Meals on Wheels, which has provided 6,150 meals to homebound New Mexicans.

Now, the cafe says it hopes to raise $5,000 a month for the next year to donate to Meals on Wheels. The donation site can be found on the Meals on Wheels website.