ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Now that summer has ended, the District Attorney’s Office partnered with other agencies to host a resource fair at Emerson Elementary School.

The event was to help connect people to resources like food, shelter, employment, and health care.

Story continues below:

District Attorney Sam Bregman said he wants people to understand how many resources are out there.

People were able to meet one-on-one with the different agencies and see what they were all about. They did not say if there would be more events like this one in the future.