ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Now that summer has ended, the District Attorney’s Office partnered with other agencies to host a resource fair at Emerson Elementary School.

The event was to help connect people to resources like food, shelter, employment, and health care.

District Attorney Sam Bregman said he wants people to understand how many resources are out there.

People were able to meet one-on-one with the different agencies and see what they were all about. They did not say if there would be more events like this one in the future.