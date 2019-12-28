Local rapper creates parody song to remind drivers of ART safety

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local rap artist is having a little fun and using the holiday season to remind Albuquerque drivers to stay out of the ART bus lanes.

Michael Martins, who goes by Mic Checkk, is recreating the comical Christmas carol, Grandma got Run Over by a Reindeer, with an Albuquerque twist.

This week, Martin released a new song called, “Grandma got Run Over by an ART Bus.” He says he wrote the song as a joke, but he hopes it serves as a PSA for ART Bus safety.

“Grandma is walking down Central pretty much, she’s a little tipsy, and she walks out of Family Dollar and she gets hit by an ART Bus,” said Martin.

Since the controversial buses started running November 30, there have been 11 crashes, generating some attention on social media.

With dozens of memes about the ART filling people’s timelines, Martin’s song is the latest ART joke to gain the attention of web surfers. The video getting more than 1,000 views on the first day.

“It made me so happy, that was the best Christmas present ever,” said Martin.

Martin says his key message for Albuquerque drivers is, “stay in your lane.” Of the 11 ART related crashes, 10 of them have been caused by other drivers entering the bus lane or making illegal left turns.