ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friends and family of those living in the Ukraine joined together in Albuquerque to call for peace as eastern European tensions continue to rise. While there isn’t a large Ukrainian presence in New Mexico, those at the rally Sunday say they have to use their voice to speak out about Russia, saying Ukraine wants to exist peacefully in eastern Europe.

“Tensions have become too great to not say anything. If we don’t say anything, then we’re complicit. If we do say something, maybe the world will listen,” said Stephan Welhasch from Ukrainian Americans of New Mexico. “We don’t want war, we want peace like every country in the world wants peace and freedom.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that Russia has no plans to invade Ukraine, while the White House claims an invasion could happen at any time.