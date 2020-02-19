Local puppeteers are showcased at Albuquerque Museum’s 3rd Thursday event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – The Albuquerque Museum‘s 3rd Thursday event features live music and performances, hands-on activities for kids and adults, gallery exhibits and much more. The Albuquerque Museum’s Associate Curator of Education, Jessica Coyle visits the set to discuss this month’s event that will focus on local puppeteers.

During this free event, visitors will get the opportunity to visit a pop-up shop located in the museum’s lobby and also take in a screening of parts 1 to 3 of “The Love that Wouldn’t Die: A Zombie Puppet Musical”. This punk puppet series follows an apocalypse survivor and his sock puppet dog who try to remain sane.

At 6:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. view puppetry performances from local performers.

Guests will also be able to create their own original clothespin puppets in this activity that is fun for all ages. From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. you can view artists from Alvarado Elementary School as they perform their own original songs, poetry and puppet play.

Yogis can take part in a free, 60-minute yoga class taught by Charlotte Montoya in the history gallery. The class is available on a first-come, first-served basis and is open to everyone.

Visitors are asked to bring a mat and water to yoga as a limited number of mats are available. During 3rd Thursday, general admission is free to the museum and a $5 special exhibit surcharge applies to view The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited.

The museum’s 3rd Thursday event takes place on February 20 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For more information on the 3rd Thursday event, visit Albuquerque Museum’s official website.