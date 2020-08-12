Local program announces more tree planting projects in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More trees are coming to the metro. It’s part of the NeighborWoods Program which aims to restore the city’s canopy.

“The program provides 100 free street trees. We try to get clusters so that people will be more apt to walk on the streets and the more they walk the more healthy they become and the more safe your neighborhoods become as well,” said Betta Eisenburg, program manager.

Wednesday, organizers announced the new north campus project where volunteers will plant and maintain trees along south Broadway, Martineztown and Sawmill. This is the seventh NeighborWoods area project since it was introduced in 2016. This fall the group plans to plant 1,000 trees.

Organizers say because of the high level of neighborhood involvement required for the projects, NeighborWoods is also an effective community-building program.

“The NeighborWoods program not only increases our tree canopy, but strengthens the roots of our neighborhoods by bringing neighbors together to plant thousands of new trees,” said Councilor Pat Davis in a press release. “I’m happy to partner with Tree NM and the hundreds of community members who have participated to make Albuquerque a cooler, greener, and healthier city.”