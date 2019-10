LEIPZIG, GERMANY (KRQE) – A New Mexico powerlifter is on top of the world, as he has become one of the best at pumping iron.

Kirtland Central Athletic Trainer Darrel Dryden, 43, won a big tournament this weekend in Germany. He’s taking home the International Powerlifting League World Championships Master Level One title. Dryden repeated his world record of 385-and-a-half pounds in the bench press and 530 pounds in the deadlift.