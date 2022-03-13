ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local businesses are getting together to raise money for a nonprofit that gives birthday cakes for at-risk teens. The popup market was held at Salt Yard on Osuna with 45 businesses participating.

The event benefited For Goodness Cakes, a national nonprofit that gives cakes to at-risk teens for graduation or their birthdays. The local chapter has more than 130 volunteers who have helped with more than 300 cakes for kids. “It’s something so small that makes somebody’s day, which is why I do it,” says Tania Parrillo from Tania’s Tasty Kitchen.

More information on For Goodness Cakes is on their website.