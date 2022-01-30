ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local podcast highlighting murders in New Mexico while focusing on amplifying the victim’s voices is growing. Since 2019, Eric Carter-Landin has been hosting the ‘True Consequences’ podcast to bring awareness to some of the state’s most notorious murders.

“I started it because I really felt like there was a huge need to amplify the voices of victims’ families in New Mexico,” said Carter-Landin, the podcast’s creator, producer, and host. For him, it’s personal.

“My brother was nine months old when he was killed and it was child abuse,” he said. “I feel like helping people in this situation, I understand better than most people do.”

Three years and dozens of episodes later, he is about to launch his fifth season. “The community has embraced me and I am so grateful for that,” said Carter-Landin. He recently reached 300,000 downloads and was nominated for ‘podcast of the year’ by podcast app, Bullhorn FM. Carter-Landin said the work is making a difference.

“I think we’ve seen some tips come in from several episodes for family members and we’ve seen some cases resolved. I can’t take credit for that because I know law enforcement does their part, but I think the awareness goes a long way,” he said.

For him, the success always goes back to the reason why he started.

“It makes me excited because I can help more people. The more people that listen to the show, the more families can get their stories out there and the pressure it can put on people to take action like law enforcement or district attorney’s and those kinds of things,” he said.

Season five of the podcast launches on February 6, 2022. It is the podcast’s first ‘deep dive.’ All fourteen episodes will be on the Dylan Redwine case.