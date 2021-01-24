Local podcast aims to highlight New Mexico businesses’ pandemic struggles

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A weekly podcast is diving into the struggles of many Albuquerque businesses and how they hope to come out of the pandemic. “That’s what I think we’ve learned about ourselves, we’re resilient, we can shift,” said Walt Cameron with Edible New Mexico.

The “Three Essential Questions” podcast highlights local business owners and organizations, letting them share their stories of resiliency and how they may have had to change an aspect of their business to adapt to a COVID world. So far, they’ve interviewed a wide range of groups, from Rude Boy Cookies to a local hair salon, an LGBT advocacy group, and a health care professional.

“We were going into lockdown and saying, ‘How can we help our fellow businesses?’ Everybody needs a voice out there and talk about what’s happening,” said Pamm Meyers, one of the podcast hosts.

“So many of them say, ‘We’re keeping this. Whatever pivot we made, whatever change we made, we found out it has actually helped our business,” added co-host Erica Yocom. The podcast airs on Facebook every Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and the hosts hope to expand by speaking with businesses across the state.