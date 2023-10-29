ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Halloween gets a little less spooky when it’s four-legged friends playing dress up, even in costumes like Super Mario Bros or Chewbacca.

Boofy’s Best For Pets held the 14th annual Howl and Growl.

The costume contests, along with ticket sales and donations, went to community organizations that support our fluffy friends.

Big, medium, and small dogs were all on parade dressed in their spookiest, or their cutest, outfits.

Boofies Co-owner Lisa McKitrick said it wasn’t just dogs joining in on the fun. She hopes that the event will raise a few hundred dollars for each non-profit in attendance.