Local peaceful protests continue

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More peaceful protests are underway to remember George Floyd.
First on Sunday, there was a Standing Up For Our Children event at Civic Plaza. It gave black youth a chance to speak to hundreds of people about what they’re thinking during this time.
One protester says their words were inspiring. “Being a black father, being a victim of police brutality, I definitely had to come out and show some love and support, definitely. It means a lot,” says attendee Michael Bradford.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 case by state, global statistics, maps
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites