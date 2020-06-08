Local peaceful protests continue

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More peaceful protests are underway to remember George Floyd.

First on Sunday, there was a Standing Up For Our Children event at Civic Plaza. It gave black youth a chance to speak to hundreds of people about what they’re thinking during this time.

One protester says their words were inspiring. “Being a black father, being a victim of police brutality, I definitely had to come out and show some love and support, definitely. It means a lot,” says attendee Michael Bradford.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss