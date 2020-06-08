Local peaceful protests continue

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More peaceful protests are underway to remember George Floyd.

First on Sunday, there was a Standing Up For Our Children event at Civic Plaza. It gave black youth a chance to speak to hundreds of people about what they’re thinking during this time.

One protester says their words were inspiring. “Being a black father, being a victim of police brutality, I definitely had to come out and show some love and support, definitely. It means a lot,” says attendee Michael Bradford.

