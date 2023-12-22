ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a new lease on life this holiday season for a seven-year-old terrier mix.

The city’s Eastside Animal Shelter has been trying to find a new home for Opie after his owners couldn’t take care of him anymore.

“He doesn’t know that he can’t use his back legs; he just goes,” said volunteer, Arline Gregoire.

That change is new for Opie since he recently lost function in his back legs, forcing his owners to make a tough choice to surrender him, admitting they couldn’t care for him.

“There’s no broken bones, but we think it could be neurologic. We’re just not sure how it happened. The previous owners weren’t too sure how it happened as well,” she Gregoire.

The shelter said disabled dogs can often face a longer wait for adoption because they’re challenging to care for.

“He does need a special home it’s not like he can just go anywhere do to his limitations,” said Gregoire

Trying to get Opie a home, the shelter retrofitted this previously donated cart that Opie’s now zipping around on.

“We had one that was small enough for him, so we put him in it,” said Gregoire.

There wasn’t much of a wait for a new home either as he was adopted within 10 days of coming to the shelter.

The shelter said this Red River couple that News 13 profiled last year adopted Opie Thursday.

The couple has another paralyzed dog named Wanda they adopted from the city.

The two dogs connected as the couple brought Wanda to revisit the shelter. They left but then had a change of heart after a shopping trip, going back and adopting Opie.

“He’s just a good boy all around gets along with everybody,” said Gregoire.

The Albuquerque Animal Shelter said they have roughly 900 animals up for adoption right now.