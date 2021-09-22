Local organizers celebrate National Recovery Month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The future is in our youth, and the Serenity Mesa Youth Recovery Center is making sure they have all the tools to succeed. The Serenity Mesa Recovery Center provides substance abuse treatment services for young people ages 14-21. And with September being National Recovery Month, organizers want to make sure they’re celebrated for their efforts. For a full list of this month’s events, visit their website.

