ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Blessed and Beautiful has teamed up with Lockout Magazine and Amsterdam Cafe to host a toy drive from today through Dec. 20th.

They are collecting toys and will be delivering them to children in Belen at the local public school Central Elementary. Right now their goal is to collect about 300-400 toys to provide a gift to each child. All you need to do is drop off your gift at Amsterdam Cafe, located at 301 San Pedro.

Blessed and Beautiful is a non-profit organization that has been operating in New Mexico for about nine years. They enjoy teaming up with different organizations and offering help with child abuse awareness and the less fortunate.

Blessed and Beautiful will also be hosting another event on Sunday, Dec. 18th called ‘Winter Warm-Up Gloves for Terrie.’ They will be collecting donations for that as well. They will be at Trumbull Park, those who wish to donate can bring warm clothing which will go to the less fortunate as well as food. For more information, you can visit amsterdamcafe.com.