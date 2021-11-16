Local organizations collect turkeys for families in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local families won’t be going turkey-less this Thanksgiving, thanks to Sandia Labs. Sandia Labs, Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union, the Roadrunner Food Bank and other local pantries held their annual “Take a frozen turkey to work day.”

The event is to collect food for the less fortunate in the community. Employees from Sandia Labs dropped off 118 turkeys and at the Roadrunner food bank on Tuesday. “It’s a fantastic illustration of credit unions really work, it’s about people helping people,” said Melissa Stock of the Sandia Credit Union.

About $6,000 was also collected in donations for the Roadrunner Food Bank to pay for more turkeys.