Local organizations celebrate Giving Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – December 1, 2020, is Giving Tuesday and some local organizations are getting involved. Giving Tuesday is a nationwide event where people are encouraged to give donations to their favorite charities or organizations.

In Albuquerque, the Tiny Home Village which helps people experiencing homelessness is asking for donations. They are in need of food and basic necessities like toiletries and towels for their incoming residents. Donations to the Tiny Home Village can be made online.

The Somos Unidos Foundation is also taking part in Giving Tuesday. They are partnering with Puma to give away 505 Puma backpacks and soccer balls to New Mexican children in need. They are also partnering with book company A Kids Book About to donate a book for every book purchased up to 505. You can purchase the books through the company’s website.

